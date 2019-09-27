Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s results

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 2.49 10.48 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 13 1.85 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Investment Corporation and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Investment Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors WhiteHorse Finance Inc.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.