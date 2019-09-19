Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.15
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|94
|1.41
|N/A
|8.70
|10.73
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
|1.28%
|1.96%
|-3%
|17.89%
|-9.95%
|22.93%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.
Summary
Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.
