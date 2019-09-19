Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.15 N/A 2.49 10.48 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 94 1.41 N/A 8.70 10.73

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 84.68% of Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Gladstone Investment Corporation on 7 of the 7 factors.