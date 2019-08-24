Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s results

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.48 Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund 1.41% 3.38% 6.68% 11.74% 3.01% 28.88%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.