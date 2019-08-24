Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF)’s results

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.05
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 11.19% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.53% of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
|1.41%
|3.38%
|6.68%
|11.74%
|3.01%
|28.88%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has weaker performance than Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.