Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)’s results

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and RENN Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.48 RENN Fund Inc. 2 106.40 N/A 0.43 3.77

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and RENN Fund Inc. RENN Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Gladstone Investment Corporation is presently more expensive than RENN Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gladstone Investment Corporation and RENN Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% RENN Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Investment Corporation and RENN Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.87% and 13.61% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 30.67% of RENN Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% RENN Fund Inc. 2.09% 3.99% 8% 1.25% 5.19% 8.72%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was more bullish than RENN Fund Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats RENN Fund Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.