Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS)’s results

Since Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.06 N/A 2.49 10.48 Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 8.79%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.86% 2.16% 3.24% 12.27% 5.26% 15.41%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund.