Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s results

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.08 N/A 2.49 10.48 Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 15 14.35 N/A 0.84 18.27

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Gladstone Investment Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 25.17%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. 3.08% 5.05% 5.84% 12.9% 14.93% 21.64%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc.