Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.06 N/A 2.49 10.48 Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Investment Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund 1.78% 0.51% -0.29% 4.58% -2.89% 13.03%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.