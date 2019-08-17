Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.06
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Gladstone Investment Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 43.22% of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
|1.78%
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|4.58%
|-2.89%
|13.03%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund on 4 of the 5 factors.
