Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and Its Rivals results

As Asset Management company, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation has 1.87% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Gladstone Investment Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation N/A 26 10.48 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Gladstone Investment Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Gladstone Investment Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Investment Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.76 1.88 2.57

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 198.05%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Investment Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Dividends

Gladstone Investment Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.