Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and Its Rivals results

As Asset Management company, Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Gladstone Investment Corporation has 1.87% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|198.90%
|22.44%
|9.04%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are comparing Gladstone Investment Corporation and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|N/A
|26
|10.48
|Industry Average
|81.25M
|40.85M
|31.96
Gladstone Investment Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation is more affordable than its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Gladstone Investment Corporation and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.20
|1.76
|1.88
|2.57
As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 198.05%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gladstone Investment Corporation and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|Industry Average
|2.24%
|3.30%
|9.05%
|14.90%
|14.21%
|20.51%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than its peers.
Dividends
Gladstone Investment Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
