Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s results

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.25
|N/A
|3.09
|8.37
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gladstone Investment Corporation and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.45%
|0.93%
|1.63%
|2.53%
|0%
|8.34%
|First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
|2.89%
|0%
|6.2%
|4.64%
|-15.68%
|22.68%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.
