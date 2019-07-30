Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s results

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.25 N/A 3.09 8.37 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gladstone Investment Corporation and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 29.29% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.68% of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34% First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 2.89% 0% 6.2% 4.64% -15.68% 22.68%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund.