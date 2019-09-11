Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)’s results

This is a contrast between Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.07 N/A 2.49 10.48 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.17 N/A 1.14 9.34

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Gladstone Investment Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional investors held 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares and 40.2% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

On 6 of the 7 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.