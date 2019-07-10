Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s results

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.24 N/A 3.09 8.37 Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 12 62.42 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 25.04%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.45% 0.93% 1.63% 2.53% 0% 8.34% Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. -2.85% -2.61% -5.25% -7.67% -18.24% 6.62%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.