Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s results

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.24
|N/A
|3.09
|8.37
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|12
|62.42
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gladstone Investment Corporation and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Gladstone Investment Corporation and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 25.04%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.45%
|0.93%
|1.63%
|2.53%
|0%
|8.34%
|Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
|-2.85%
|-2.61%
|-5.25%
|-7.67%
|-18.24%
|6.62%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation has stronger performance than Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc.
