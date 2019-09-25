Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.11
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gladstone Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Gladstone Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 49.8%. Competitively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.
Summary
Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.
