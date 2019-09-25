Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)’s results

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.11 N/A 2.49 10.48 CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gladstone Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Investment Corporation and CM Finance Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.87% and 49.8%. Competitively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors CM Finance Inc.