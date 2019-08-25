Reviewing Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAINL)’s and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)’s results

Both Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.05 N/A 2.49 10.48 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 5 19.73 N/A 0.18 29.73

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Investment Corporation and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Investment Corporation. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Gladstone Investment Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Gladstone Investment Corporation and Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.95% of Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3% Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc. -2.67% -0.73% 1.48% 4.19% -10.91% 15.16%

For the past year Gladstone Investment Corporation was less bullish than Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc.