Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)’s and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 23 -129.28 27.85M 0.03 664.38 VEREIT Inc. 10 10.16 971.21M -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and VEREIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 122,579,225.35% 0.4% 0.1% VEREIT Inc. 10,064,352,331.61% -1.6% -0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.84 shows that Gladstone Commercial Corporation is 16.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, VEREIT Inc.’s 43.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and VEREIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 VEREIT Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

VEREIT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9.25 average price target and a -5.42% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.1% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares and 94.2% of VEREIT Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of VEREIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64% VEREIT Inc. 0.22% 2.13% 10.81% 14.14% 21.6% 27.55%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than VEREIT Inc.

Summary

VEREIT Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.