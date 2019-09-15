Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)’s and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)’s results

Both Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) and CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.79 N/A 0.03 664.38 CoreCivic Inc. 20 1.11 N/A 1.44 11.80

Demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and CoreCivic Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. CoreCivic Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than CoreCivic Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% CoreCivic Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 4.8%

Risk and Volatility

Gladstone Commercial Corporation has a 0.84 beta, while its volatility is 16.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. CoreCivic Inc.’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.1% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.7% of CoreCivic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of CoreCivic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.14% -0.09% -4.75% 7.43% 9.25% 18.64% CoreCivic Inc. 3.41% -15.99% -19.69% -13.29% -33.66% -4.82%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation had bullish trend while CoreCivic Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors CoreCivic Inc.

CoreCivic, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates privatized correctional and detention facilities in the United States. It owns, operates, and manages prisons and other correctional facilities; and provides inmate residential and prisoner transportation services for governmental agencies. The company also offers various rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, religious services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment, as well as food services, work and recreational programs, and healthcare services, such as medical, dental, and mental health services. In addition, it leases its facilities to third-party operators. The company serves federal, state, and local correctional and detention authorities. As of December 31, 2012, the company owned and managed 47 correctional and detention facilities; and managed 20 correctional and detention facilities, which it did not own. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.