Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD)’s and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)’s results

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 21 6.21 N/A 0.03 680.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 35 11.58 N/A 2.56 13.97

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0.4% 0.1% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s current beta is 0.91 and it happens to be 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. has beta of 0.62 which is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is $34, which is potential -5.50% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 62.4% respectively. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.21% 3.97% 6.72% 12.22% 20.89% 21.43% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.28% 2.61% 4.45% 1.68% 13.91% 12.08%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has stronger performance than Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.