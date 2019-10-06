Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP)’s and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)’s results

As REIT – Diversified companies, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 0.00 27.85M 0.03 837.77 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 22 0.75 65.44M 2.32 9.51

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gladstone Commercial Corporation and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 103,763,040.24% 0% 0% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 296,242,643.73% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s average target price is $23, while its potential upside is 1.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -0.09% 0.96% 4.9% 10.09% 14.62% 18.31%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation was less bullish than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Correspondent Production and Investment Activities. The Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The Investment Activities segment invests in mortgage-related assets, which include distressed mortgage loans, excess servicing spread, real estate acquired in settlement of loans, real estate held for investment, mortgage servicing rights, small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans, and credit risk transfer agreements. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.