Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP)’s and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s results

Both Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|27
|6.16
|N/A
|0.03
|837.77
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|6
|1.12
|N/A
|-1.92
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|-47.3%
|-6.7%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
New Senior Investment Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus price target and a 18.48% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, New Senior Investment Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|-0.67%
|0.11%
|1.01%
|4.44%
|1.02%
|7.47%
|New Senior Investment Group Inc.
|1.42%
|6.9%
|26.64%
|38.45%
|2%
|73.06%
For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than New Senior Investment Group Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats New Senior Investment Group Inc.
