Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP)’s and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)’s results

Both Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.16 N/A 0.03 837.77 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 6 1.12 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.3% -6.7%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

New Senior Investment Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 consensus price target and a 18.48% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, New Senior Investment Group Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47% New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than New Senior Investment Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats New Senior Investment Group Inc.