Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP)’s and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|27
|6.06
|N/A
|0.03
|837.77
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|1.53
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Commercial Corporation
|-0.67%
|0.11%
|1.01%
|4.44%
|1.02%
|7.47%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
