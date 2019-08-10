Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP)’s and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.06 N/A 0.03 837.77 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.