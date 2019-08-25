Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODP)’s and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT)’s results

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:REIT) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 5.99 N/A 0.03 837.77 American Tower Corporation (REIT) 199 13.16 N/A 3.04 69.73

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Commercial Corporation and American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. American Tower Corporation (REIT) appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 0.00% 25% 3.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and American Tower Corporation (REIT) has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 96.8%. Comparatively, 0.2% are American Tower Corporation (REIT)’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47% American Tower Corporation (REIT) 3.34% 4.61% 9.7% 24.14% 48.28% 33.78%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation was less bullish than American Tower Corporation (REIT).

Summary

American Tower Corporation (REIT) beats on 9 of the 10 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.