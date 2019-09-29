Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODO)’s and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT). The two are both REIT – Diversified companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 0.00 27.85M 0.03 843.75 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 78 7.15 85.29M 3.43 23.58

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 103,531,598.51% 0% 0% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 109,641,342.07% 30.9% 7.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares and 96.8% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.35% 1.6% 3.52% 2.12% 3.57% 6.13% Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 12 of the 13 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.