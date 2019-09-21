Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM)’s and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s results

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT) are two firms in the REIT – Diversified that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 5.98 N/A 0.03 796.58 Redwood Trust Inc. 16 6.66 N/A 1.07 15.81

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Redwood Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Redwood Trust Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Redwood Trust Inc. 0.00% 9% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Redwood Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Redwood Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Redwood Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 8.56% and its average price target is $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.17% of Redwood Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Redwood Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49% Redwood Trust Inc. 1.32% 4.06% 3.68% 5.75% 1.26% 12.28%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation was less bullish than Redwood Trust Inc.

Summary

Redwood Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; residential loans held for investment; mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans; and derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The Commercial segment consists of investments in multi-family securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, as well as one remaining commercial loan investments. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.