Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM)’s and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)’s results

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) have been rivals in the REIT – Diversified for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 5.98 N/A 0.03 796.58 Power REIT 7 9.46 N/A 0.29 30.96

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Power REIT appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Power REIT, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Power REIT 0.00% 6.3% 2.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Power REIT has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 24.46% and 14.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Power REIT’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49% Power REIT -5.65% 52.71% 48.19% 74.95% 49.87% 60.89%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Power REIT.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Power REIT beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.