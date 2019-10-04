Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM)’s and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP)’s results

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and One Liberty Properties Inc. (NYSE:OLP), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 0.00 27.85M 0.03 796.58 One Liberty Properties Inc. 28 6.33 15.47M 0.94 30.65

Demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and One Liberty Properties Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. One Liberty Properties Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than One Liberty Properties Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and One Liberty Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 107,987,592.09% 0% 0% One Liberty Properties Inc. 56,050,724.64% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares and 51.7% of One Liberty Properties Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of One Liberty Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49% One Liberty Properties Inc. 0.77% -1.04% 1.99% 4.33% 8.52% 18.33%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than One Liberty Properties Inc.

Summary

One Liberty Properties Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 6 of the 10 factors.