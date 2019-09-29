Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM)’s and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK)’s results

Since Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and Empire State Realty OP L.P. (NYSEARCA:FISK) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 0.00 27.85M 0.03 796.58 Empire State Realty OP L.P. 14 0.00 41.08M 0.39 35.78

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Empire State Realty OP L.P. Empire State Realty OP L.P. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Empire State Realty OP L.P.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 108,071,400.85% 0% 0% Empire State Realty OP L.P. 297,681,159.42% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares and 1.48% of Empire State Realty OP L.P. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49% Empire State Realty OP L.P. -3.3% -9.39% -9.58% -17.29% -30.22% 0.79%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation was more bullish than Empire State Realty OP L.P.