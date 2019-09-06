Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM)’s and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 5.99 N/A 0.03 796.58 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 19 9.42 N/A 1.54 12.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Gladstone Commercial Corporation is currently more expensive than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 4.1%

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is $18, which is potential -5.31% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.46% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 1.73% 3.01% 0.21% 4.5% -0.84% 12.97%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has weaker performance than Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Summary

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.