Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM)’s and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s results

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 25 5.96 N/A 0.03 796.58 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 10 -4.12 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.00% -17.5% -2.1%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Annaly Capital Management Inc. is $10.38, which is potential 10.54% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Annaly Capital Management Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.46% and 60.2% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.95% 0.56% 0.91% 1.6% 0.09% 9.49% Annaly Capital Management Inc. 0.1% 4.95% -4.6% -8.44% -10.83% -2.75%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has 9.49% stronger performance while Annaly Capital Management Inc. has -2.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats on 7 of the 8 factors Annaly Capital Management Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns a portfolio of real estate related investments in the United States. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities and related derivatives to hedge these investments; and residential credit investments, such as residential mortgage loans and non-agency mortgage-backed assets within securitized products. It also originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments; lends customized debt financing to middle-market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.