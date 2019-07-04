Reviewing Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.61 N/A 0.27 94.83 The Carlyle Group L.P. 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Capital Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gladstone Capital Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.84% 3.81% 7.38% 9.22% 1.61% 17.82%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.