Reviewing Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.61
|N/A
|0.27
|94.83
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Gladstone Capital Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Gladstone Capital Corporation and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.43%
|1.23%
|-0.22%
|2.56%
|3.37%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.84%
|3.81%
|7.38%
|9.22%
|1.61%
|17.82%
For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 5 factors The Carlyle Group L.P.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.