Reviewing Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.53 N/A 0.28 92.04 PennantPark Investment Corporation 7 3.84 N/A 0.45 14.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gladstone Capital Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation. PennantPark Investment Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Gladstone Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than PennantPark Investment Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Capital Corporation and PennantPark Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, PennantPark Investment Corporation’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 23.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.22% of PennantPark Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.25% of PennantPark Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% PennantPark Investment Corporation -1.04% 5.06% -6.48% -7.26% -11.47% 4.24%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation has weaker performance than PennantPark Investment Corporation

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors PennantPark Investment Corporation.