Reviewing Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

Both Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.65
|N/A
|0.27
|94.83
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.25
|9.03
Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Manning & Napier Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares and 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Competitively, 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.43%
|1.23%
|-0.22%
|2.56%
|3.37%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2.76%
|9.85%
|-0.89%
|12.63%
|-30.31%
|26.7%
For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation was less bullish than Manning & Napier Inc.
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Manning & Napier Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.