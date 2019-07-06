Reviewing Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

Both Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.65 N/A 0.27 94.83 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.25 9.03

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manning & Napier Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Gladstone Capital Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gladstone Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Manning & Napier Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.2% of Gladstone Capital Corporation shares and 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Competitively, 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation -0.16% 0.43% 1.23% -0.22% 2.56% 3.37% Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation was less bullish than Manning & Napier Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.