Reviewing Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s results

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 0.00 N/A 0.28 92.04 Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 22 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gladstone Capital Corporation and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 24.28%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. 0.14% 0.97% -1.31% 4.73% -5.44% 14.84%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation was less bullish than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.