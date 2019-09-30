Reviewing Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)’s results

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|22
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Gladstone Capital Corporation and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 24.28%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
|Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
|0.14%
|0.97%
|-1.31%
|4.73%
|-5.44%
|14.84%
For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation was less bullish than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.
