Reviewing Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|0.00
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.33
|43.04
Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gladstone Capital Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Gladstone Capital Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Gladstone Capital Corporation and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gladstone Capital Corporation and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 7.11% respectively. Competitively, 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|-0.5%
|2.63%
|1.74%
|8.76%
|-3.57%
|14.89%
For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
