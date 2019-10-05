Reviewing Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 0.00 N/A 0.28 92.04 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 demonstrates Gladstone Capital Corporation and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Gladstone Capital Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Gladstone Capital Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gladstone Capital Corporation and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Capital Corporation and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.2% and 7.11% respectively. Competitively, 0.01% are BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

Gladstone Capital Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.