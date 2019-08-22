Reviewing Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

This is a contrast between Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|25
|5.51
|N/A
|0.28
|92.04
|Ares Management Corporation
|25
|4.80
|N/A
|0.27
|108.33
Table 1 highlights Gladstone Capital Corporation and Ares Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ares Management Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gladstone Capital Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Ares Management Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gladstone Capital Corporation and Ares Management Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Gladstone Capital Corporation and Ares Management Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Ares Management Corporation
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Competitively Ares Management Corporation has a consensus target price of $31, with potential upside of 7.23%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Gladstone Capital Corporation and Ares Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 66.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gladstone Capital Corporation
|0.14%
|0.3%
|0.54%
|2.47%
|-1.6%
|3.68%
|Ares Management Corporation
|0.72%
|9.06%
|18.42%
|40.76%
|39.62%
|64.51%
For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Management Corporation.
Summary
Ares Management Corporation beats Gladstone Capital Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.
