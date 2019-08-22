Reviewing Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLADN)’s and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)’s results

This is a contrast between Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLADN) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital Corporation 25 5.51 N/A 0.28 92.04 Ares Management Corporation 25 4.80 N/A 0.27 108.33

Table 1 highlights Gladstone Capital Corporation and Ares Management Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ares Management Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Gladstone Capital Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Gladstone Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Ares Management Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gladstone Capital Corporation and Ares Management Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Gladstone Capital Corporation and Ares Management Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Ares Management Corporation has a consensus target price of $31, with potential upside of 7.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gladstone Capital Corporation and Ares Management Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13.2% and 66.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Capital Corporation 0.14% 0.3% 0.54% 2.47% -1.6% 3.68% Ares Management Corporation 0.72% 9.06% 18.42% 40.76% 39.62% 64.51%

For the past year Gladstone Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ares Management Corporation.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Gladstone Capital Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.