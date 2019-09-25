Reviewing Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI)’s and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ)’s results

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp Inc. 40 6.05 N/A 2.36 17.76 Umpqua Holdings Corporation 17 3.15 N/A 1.43 12.18

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Umpqua Holdings Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Glacier Bancorp Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Glacier Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Glacier Bancorp Inc. and Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.5% Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.8% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.15 beta indicates that Glacier Bancorp Inc. is 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s 7.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78% of Glacier Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.9% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, Umpqua Holdings Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glacier Bancorp Inc. 4.23% 2.9% 0.46% -0.4% -2.09% 6.55% Umpqua Holdings Corporation -0.34% 3.74% 0.17% -1.63% -18.79% 9.81%

For the past year Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Glacier Bancorp Inc. beats Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It operates in 142 locations, including 133 branches in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.