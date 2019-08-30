Reviewing Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI)’s and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)’s results

Both Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp Inc. 41 5.77 N/A 2.36 17.76 Oak Valley Bancorp 19 2.94 N/A 1.51 12.44

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Oak Valley Bancorp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Glacier Bancorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Oak Valley Bancorp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Glacier Bancorp Inc. and Oak Valley Bancorp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.5% Oak Valley Bancorp 0.00% 11.8% 1.1%

Volatility & Risk

Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oak Valley Bancorp’s beta is 0.42 which is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78% of Glacier Bancorp Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.8% of Oak Valley Bancorp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 10.1% are Oak Valley Bancorp’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glacier Bancorp Inc. 4.23% 2.9% 0.46% -0.4% -2.09% 6.55% Oak Valley Bancorp -3% -3.4% 0.43% 4.93% -13.56% 2.4%

For the past year Glacier Bancorp Inc. has stronger performance than Oak Valley Bancorp

Summary

Glacier Bancorp Inc. beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 10 of the 9 factors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It operates in 142 locations, including 133 branches in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. It operates through two segments, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of commercial loans, including short-term working capital, operating lines of credit, equipment purchases, leasehold improvements, construction, and commercial real estate acquisitions or refinancing, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, auto loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. In addition, the company provides small business administration lending; trade finance; online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 19, 2017, it operated through 16 branches in Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, and Tracy; 2 branches in Sonora; 3 branches in Modesto; and 3 branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.