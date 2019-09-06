Reviewing Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI)’s and Its Competitors results

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78% of Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Glacier Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.10% 1.50% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Glacier Bancorp Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp Inc. N/A 41 17.76 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Glacier Bancorp Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Glacier Bancorp Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Glacier Bancorp Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.33 1.22 2.49

The potential upside of the rivals is 60.23%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Glacier Bancorp Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glacier Bancorp Inc. 4.23% 2.9% 0.46% -0.4% -2.09% 6.55% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year Glacier Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Glacier Bancorp Inc. has a beta of 1.15 and its 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s peers are 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Glacier Bancorp Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 5 factors Glacier Bancorp Inc.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It operates in 142 locations, including 133 branches in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.