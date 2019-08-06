Reviewing Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI)’s and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)’s results

Both Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp Inc. 41 5.77 N/A 2.36 17.76 Heritage Commerce Corp 13 3.61 N/A 0.89 13.96

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Heritage Commerce Corp has lower revenue and earnings than Glacier Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Heritage Commerce Corp, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Glacier Bancorp Inc. and Heritage Commerce Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.1% 1.5% Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 10.7% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Glacier Bancorp Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Heritage Commerce Corp’s 0.82 beta is the reason why it is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Glacier Bancorp Inc. and Heritage Commerce Corp are owned by institutional investors at 78% and 75% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3% of Heritage Commerce Corp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glacier Bancorp Inc. 4.23% 2.9% 0.46% -0.4% -2.09% 6.55% Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08%

For the past year Glacier Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Heritage Commerce Corp.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp Inc. beats Heritage Commerce Corp on 9 of the 9 factors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It operates in 142 locations, including 133 branches in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.