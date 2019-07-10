Reviewing Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI)’s and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)’s results

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) and First Hawaiian Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), both competing one another are Regional – Pacific Banks companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp Inc. 41 6.16 N/A 2.28 18.08 First Hawaiian Inc. 26 4.75 N/A 1.96 13.64

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. First Hawaiian Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Glacier Bancorp Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than First Hawaiian Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 1.6% First Hawaiian Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 1.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Glacier Bancorp Inc. and First Hawaiian Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 First Hawaiian Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 4.50% for Glacier Bancorp Inc. with consensus target price of $42.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Glacier Bancorp Inc. and First Hawaiian Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80% and 84.6%. About 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, First Hawaiian Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glacier Bancorp Inc. -3.36% -1.3% -4.73% -7.91% 7.42% 4.57% First Hawaiian Inc. -2.98% 0.79% -1.77% 4.75% -5.15% 18.66%

For the past year Glacier Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than First Hawaiian Inc.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp Inc. beats First Hawaiian Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It operates in 142 locations, including 133 branches in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.