Reviewing Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI)’s and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)’s results

Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp Inc. 40 1.70 86.20M 2.36 17.76 Central Valley Community Bancorp 20 1.64 11.38M 1.62 12.77

Demonstrates Glacier Bancorp Inc. and Central Valley Community Bancorp earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Central Valley Community Bancorp seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Glacier Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Glacier Bancorp Inc. and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp Inc. 215,661,746.31% 12.1% 1.5% Central Valley Community Bancorp 56,059,113.30% 9.8% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Glacier Bancorp Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.32 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Glacier Bancorp Inc. and Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Central Valley Community Bancorp’s potential upside is 8.11% and its consensus price target is $22.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Glacier Bancorp Inc. and Central Valley Community Bancorp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 78% and 48.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Glacier Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.7% of Central Valley Community Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Glacier Bancorp Inc. 4.23% 2.9% 0.46% -0.4% -2.09% 6.55% Central Valley Community Bancorp -2.72% -3.27% 3.6% 4.7% -1.33% 9.86%

For the past year Glacier Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Summary

Glacier Bancorp Inc. beats on 12 of the 13 factors Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, interest bearing negotiable order of withdrawal and demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot acquisition loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; second mortgage loans; home equity loans consisting of 1-4 family junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by residential real estate; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination services. It operates in 142 locations, including 133 branches in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, and Washington. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.