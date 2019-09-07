Reviewing Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)’s and Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s results

As Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) and Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear Inc. 37 2.60 N/A 1.46 26.98 Oxford Industries Inc. 74 1.12 N/A 4.00 18.31

In table 1 we can see Gildan Activewear Inc. and Oxford Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Oxford Industries Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gildan Activewear Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Gildan Activewear Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Oxford Industries Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) and Oxford Industries Inc. (NYSE:OXM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 9.7% Oxford Industries Inc. 0.00% 14.2% 8.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.82 beta indicates that Gildan Activewear Inc. is 18.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Oxford Industries Inc.’s 55.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gildan Activewear Inc. are 4.9 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Oxford Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Gildan Activewear Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oxford Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gildan Activewear Inc. and Oxford Industries Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Oxford Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 7.47% upside potential and a consensus price target of $40.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gildan Activewear Inc. and Oxford Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 95.9% respectively. Gildan Activewear Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Oxford Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.08% 1.36% 8.46% 17.45% 55.06% 29.68% Oxford Industries Inc. 2.45% -0.67% -10.27% -5.27% -19.91% 3.03%

For the past year Gildan Activewear Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Industries Inc.

Summary

Gildan Activewear Inc. beats Oxford Industries Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands. Its activewear products are used in various activities by individuals, such as work and school uniforms and athletic team wear, and other purposes to convey individual, group, and team identity. The Branded Apparel segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes branded family apparel, which includes athletic, casual, and dress socks, as well as underwear, activewear, sheer hosiery, legwear, and shapewear products. This segment markets its products under various brands, including Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, Gold Toe, G, PowerSox, Silver Toe, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Therapy Plus, Kushyfoot, and Secret Silky brands, as well as under licensing agreements under the Under Armour and Mossy Oak brands. Gildan Activewear Inc. serves wholesale distributors, mass-market retailers, department stores, national and regional chains, sports specialty stores, and price clubs. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Oxford Industries, Inc., an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned brands, and licensed and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand. It also provides branded and private label men's apparel, including tailored clothing, casual pants, and sportswear, as well as apparel under licensed brands, such as the Kenneth Cole, Dockers, Geoffrey Beene, Nick Graham, and Andrew Fezza. In addition, the company licenses Tommy Bahama names for various products, such as men's and women's headwear, watches, outerwear, belts, leather goods, gifts, footwear, handbags, mattresses and box springs, men's socks, luggage, bedding and bath linens, sleepwear, rugs, table top accessories, shampoos, soaps, bath amenities, fragrances, and fabrics, as well as indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products. Oxford Industries, Inc. offers its products through its retail stores and e-commerce sites, department stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, specialty stores, specialty catalogs, and Internet retailers. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 168 Tommy Bahama stores, including 111 full-price retail stores, 17 retail-restaurant locations, and 40 outlet stores. Oxford Industries, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.