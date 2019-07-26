Reviewing Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)’s and KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s results

We are comparing Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) and KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear Inc. 36 2.83 N/A 1.46 25.52 KBS Fashion Group Limited 3 0.37 N/A 0.34 10.70

Table 1 highlights Gildan Activewear Inc. and KBS Fashion Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. KBS Fashion Group Limited has lower revenue and earnings than Gildan Activewear Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Gildan Activewear Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) and KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 9.7% KBS Fashion Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Gildan Activewear Inc. and KBS Fashion Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 KBS Fashion Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Gildan Activewear Inc.’s downside potential is -11.46% at a $35 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Gildan Activewear Inc. shares and 0% of KBS Fashion Group Limited shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.4% of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gildan Activewear Inc. -0.24% 0.65% 8.7% 17.7% 29.62% 22.66% KBS Fashion Group Limited -5.18% -14.69% -6.15% -11.17% -31.2% 23.67%

For the past year Gildan Activewear Inc. has weaker performance than KBS Fashion Group Limited

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Gildan Activewear Inc. beats KBS Fashion Group Limited.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands. Its activewear products are used in various activities by individuals, such as work and school uniforms and athletic team wear, and other purposes to convey individual, group, and team identity. The Branded Apparel segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes branded family apparel, which includes athletic, casual, and dress socks, as well as underwear, activewear, sheer hosiery, legwear, and shapewear products. This segment markets its products under various brands, including Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, Gold Toe, G, PowerSox, Silver Toe, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Therapy Plus, Kushyfoot, and Secret Silky brands, as well as under licensing agreements under the Under Armour and Mossy Oak brands. Gildan Activewear Inc. serves wholesale distributors, mass-market retailers, department stores, national and regional chains, sports specialty stores, and price clubs. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

KBS Fashion Group Limited designs, markets, and sells fashion menswear products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Subcontracting. It provides menÂ’s apparel, including cotton and down jackets, sweaters, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, and trousers; and accessories, such as shoes, bags, socks, and caps, as well as footwear for urban males between the ages of 20 and 40. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 1 owned corporate stores and 55 franchised stores. KBS Fashion Group Limited is based in Shishi, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.