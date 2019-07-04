Reviewing Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL)’s and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)’s results

As Textile – Apparel Clothing businesses, Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) and Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gildan Activewear Inc. 35 2.79 N/A 1.46 25.52 Columbia Sportswear Company 97 2.43 N/A 4.34 21.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gildan Activewear Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company. Columbia Sportswear Company has higher revenue and earnings than Gildan Activewear Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Gildan Activewear Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gildan Activewear Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gildan Activewear Inc. 0.00% 15.9% 9.7% Columbia Sportswear Company 0.00% 17.8% 12.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.83 beta indicates that Gildan Activewear Inc. is 17.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Columbia Sportswear Company is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gildan Activewear Inc. is 4.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival Columbia Sportswear Company is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Gildan Activewear Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Columbia Sportswear Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Gildan Activewear Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gildan Activewear Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Columbia Sportswear Company 0 1 1 2.50

The downside potential is -10.62% for Gildan Activewear Inc. with average price target of $35. Competitively Columbia Sportswear Company has an average price target of $113, with potential upside of 11.38%. Based on the data given earlier, Columbia Sportswear Company is looking more favorable than Gildan Activewear Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.3% of Gildan Activewear Inc. shares and 38% of Columbia Sportswear Company shares. About 8.4% of Gildan Activewear Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 72% are Columbia Sportswear Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gildan Activewear Inc. -0.24% 0.65% 8.7% 17.7% 29.62% 22.66% Columbia Sportswear Company -3.34% -8.2% -9.09% 1.95% 14.95% 12.81%

For the past year Gildan Activewear Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Columbia Sportswear Company.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Columbia Sportswear Company beats Gildan Activewear Inc.

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The Printwear segment designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes undecorated activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Anvil, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and New Balance brands. Its activewear products are used in various activities by individuals, such as work and school uniforms and athletic team wear, and other purposes to convey individual, group, and team identity. The Branded Apparel segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes branded family apparel, which includes athletic, casual, and dress socks, as well as underwear, activewear, sheer hosiery, legwear, and shapewear products. This segment markets its products under various brands, including Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Smart Basics, Gold Toe, G, PowerSox, Silver Toe, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Therapy Plus, Kushyfoot, and Secret Silky brands, as well as under licensing agreements under the Under Armour and Mossy Oak brands. Gildan Activewear Inc. serves wholesale distributors, mass-market retailers, department stores, national and regional chains, sports specialty stores, and price clubs. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.