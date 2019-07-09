Reviewing Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)’s and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)’s results

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.73 N/A 0.33 26.34 Turtle Beach Corporation 13 0.53 N/A 2.61 3.58

Table 1 demonstrates Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Turtle Beach Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Turtle Beach Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Turtle Beach Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Turtle Beach Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8% 4.8% Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 327.4% 39.6%

Volatility & Risk

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s 0.59 beta indicates that its volatility is 41.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Turtle Beach Corporation has a 0.88 beta and it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Turtle Beach Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Turtle Beach Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

On the other hand, Turtle Beach Corporation’s potential upside is 124.45% and its consensus target price is $23.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares and 63.3% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 13.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.1% of Turtle Beach Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -3% 2.71% -1.36% -18.81% 11.51% -4.8% Turtle Beach Corporation -13.78% -22.27% -45.14% -44.66% -38.48% -34.69%

For the past year Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. was less bearish than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Turtle Beach Corporation beats Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.