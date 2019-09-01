Reviewing Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)’s and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.74 N/A 0.34 24.50 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 201 6.90 N/A 7.27 28.55

Demonstrates Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and L3Harris Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. L3Harris Technologies Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of L3Harris Technologies Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0.00% 26.6% 9.2%

Volatility and Risk

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. Its rival L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and L3Harris Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 L3Harris Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

L3Harris Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $235.4 average target price and a 11.35% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and L3Harris Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.7% and 52.7%. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 13.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of L3Harris Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06% L3Harris Technologies Inc. 4.87% 16.53% 15.55% 34.02% 38.04% 54.18%

For the past year Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. had bearish trend while L3Harris Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

L3Harris Technologies Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.