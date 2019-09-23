Reviewing Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)’s and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)’s results

Since Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.82 N/A 0.34 24.50 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 15 0.63 N/A 1.01 14.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is currently more expensive than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.4% 0.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta indicates that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 2 2 1 2.20

Competitively Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a consensus price target of $15.2, with potential upside of 5.34%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.7% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are owned by institutional investors. About 13.2% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78%

For the past year Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. had bearish trend while Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company had bullish trend.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.