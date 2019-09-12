Reviewing Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)’s and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)’s results

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) and EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 9 1.82 N/A 0.34 24.50 EXFO Inc. 4 0.73 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and EXFO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. and EXFO Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. 0.00% 8.3% 4.9% EXFO Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -2.2%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.62 shows that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, EXFO Inc. has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, EXFO Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to EXFO Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.7% of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 26.9% of EXFO Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% are Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 61.8% are EXFO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. -0.36% -0.48% -7.1% -7.55% -1.3% -9.06% EXFO Inc. -1.28% -3.75% -18.95% 17.02% -1.28% 35.56%

For the past year Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has -9.06% weaker performance while EXFO Inc. has 35.56% stronger performance.

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. beats EXFO Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite communication (Satcom) network solutions and services worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and provides network management and equipment for Satcom, as well as professional services to satellite and Telcos. Its equipment consists of very small aperture terminals, solid-state power amplifiers, block up converters, low-profile antennas, and on-the-move/on-the-pause terminals. In addition, the company offers various solutions, including fully managed Satcom, satellite capacity, network planning and optimization, remote network operation, call center support, and hub and field operations. Further, it provides connectivity services, Internet access, and telephony services to enterprise, government, and residential customers over its own networks and over networks which Gilat installs based on build operate transfer contracts; and builds telecommunication infrastructure using fiber-optic and wireless technologies for broadband connectivity. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. sells its products and solutions to communication service providers and operators, mobile network operators, and system integrators, as well as to defense and homeland security organizations, and directly to end-users. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. The company also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks. In addition, it offers IQS-600 platform that runs around 100 optical test modules using a single controller unit; various test modules; protocol analyzers to verify correct network behavior; network simulators for regression and load testing applications; and mobile communications intelligence tools for police, armed forces, and other governmental organizations to fight organized crime and terrorists. Further, the company provides EXFO Xtract, an open analytics software solution. It sells products through its direct sales force, sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada. EXFO Inc. is a subsidiary of G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc.