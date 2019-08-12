Reviewing GigCapital2 Inc (GIX)’s and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC)’s results

Both GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp N/A 0.00 N/A 0.06 0.00

Table 1 highlights GigCapital2 Inc and Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GigCapital2 Inc shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.65% of Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

GigCapital2 Inc beats Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp on 2 of the 3 factors.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Irving, Texas.