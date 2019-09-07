Reviewing GigCapital2 Inc (GIX)’s and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)’s results

Both GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 143.89

Table 1 highlights GigCapital2 Inc and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of GigCapital2 Inc shares and 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% LF Capital Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 3.08% 2.07% 0% 2.07%

For the past year GigCapital2 Inc was less bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats GigCapital2 Inc.