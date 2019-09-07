Reviewing GigCapital2 Inc (GIX)’s and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)’s results

Both GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GigCapital2 Inc
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|143.89
Table 1 highlights GigCapital2 Inc and LF Capital Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and LF Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFACU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of GigCapital2 Inc shares and 21.4% of LF Capital Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GigCapital2 Inc
|0.2%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.24%
|LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|3.08%
|2.07%
|0%
|2.07%
For the past year GigCapital2 Inc was less bullish than LF Capital Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors LF Capital Acquisition Corp. beats GigCapital2 Inc.
