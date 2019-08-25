Reviewing GigCapital2 Inc (GIX)’s and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)’s results

We are comparing GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GigCapital2 Inc and Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of GigCapital2 Inc shares are held by institutional investors while 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.89% 2.51% 5.59% 0% 3.87%

For the past year GigCapital2 Inc’s stock price has smaller growth than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Leisure Acquisition Corp. beats GigCapital2 Inc.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.