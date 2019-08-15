Reviewing GigCapital2 Inc (GIX)’s and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)’s results

Both GigCapital2 Inc (NYSE:GIX) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital2 Inc 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see GigCapital2 Inc and HL Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital2 Inc 0.00% 0% 0% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both GigCapital2 Inc and HL Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 38.99% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 16.49% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GigCapital2 Inc 0.2% 0% 0% 0% 0% 1.24% HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94%

For the past year GigCapital2 Inc has weaker performance than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

HL Acquisition Corp. beats GigCapital2 Inc on 2 of the 2 factors.